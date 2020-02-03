Red Sox Trade Rumors: Mookie Betts Deal Expected 'Soon'; Dodgers, Padres Favored

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly preparing to trade star outfielder Mookie Betts "soon," with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres continuing to be the most likely destinations.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported "everyone around the game" now expects the Red Sox to trade Betts, their face of the franchise and one of the best all-around players in baseball. The two sides avoided arbitration last month by reaching a record-setting $27 million contract, but that has not calmed down the rumor mill as spring training approaches.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season. He's coming off an All-Star campaign in which he hit .295/.391/.524 with 20 home runs and 80 runs batted in—solid numbers that nonetheless paled in comparison to his 2018 MVP campaign.

