Clippers Trade Rumors: Rivals Expect LAC to Make 'At Least' 1 Deal

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly expected to make "at least one" trade before Thursday's deadline as they attempt to fortify their roster for a deep playoff run.

Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote the Clippers remain interested in adding depth to their big man and wing rotations. It's unclear if they've made any inroads in either department, though talks are expected to heat up around the league this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

