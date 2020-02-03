Warriors Trade Rumors: Latest on Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III and Luxury Tax

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to explore trading Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported at least one of the pair is "widely expected" to move, while the team is also continuing to listen to offers for guard D'Angelo Russell. Ian Begley of SNY.tv noted the Warriors are looking to trim their luxury-tax spending ahead of the deadline.

Robinson and Burks are each on minimum deals, so the luxury-tax savings would not be great by trading either role player. Golden State would get more in tax savings by dealing Kevon Looney, but the big man has played only 11 games this season because of injury.

