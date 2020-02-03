NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder's Steven Adams Drawing Interest from Hawks

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly held talks with the Oklahoma City Thunder about a trade for Steven Adams, as their search for a new center continues.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, talks with the Detroit Pistons over Andre Drummond have "lost momentum," and the Hawks have shifted their focus elsewhere. Houston Rockets big Clint Capela is also a target.

The Rockets and Thunder find themselves in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Houston is believed to be looking for wing help to aid its superstar backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and a Capela trade could bring back a wing and a big.

Oklahoma City currently holds the seventh seed ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder were not expected to be playoff contenders coming into the season, and despite their current 30-20 record, they would likely stand little chance in a series against the L.A. Lakers or L.A. Clippers, the two top teams in the West.

A rebuild in the near future still seems likely, and trading Adams would jump-start the process. The 26-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

Per Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, he's not the only trade chip the team has:

Adams is averaging 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game this season, but he's making a lot this season and next ($25,842,697 and $27,528,090), and he doesn't space the floor or block a ton of shots. He also has trouble when he needs to guard bigs on the perimeter.

Capela is under contract for three more seasons after the current one. He's averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, but he's also making big money (over $66 million) and is limited offensively, serving primarily as a lob and pick-and-roll threat.

The Hawks sit in last place in the Eastern Conference (13-37), tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second-worst record in the league. Their rebuild is in full swing, but with developing youngsters Trae Young, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter on the roster, the future looks bright.

Atlanta already made a trade this season, adding Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham for Allen Crabbe. Center remains a major need, and with the expiring deals of Teague, Chandler Parsons and Evan Turner, it shouldn't be too hard to match salaries in a trade.