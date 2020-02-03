Frank Lampard Says Chelsea Have Missed 'Quality Player' Christian Pulisic

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has said Chelsea are hoping to have Christian Pulisic back in action after the Premier League's winter break.

The American has been out since New Year's Day with a thigh injury, but the Blues don't play again until they face Manchester United on February 17, so he may have enough time to recover.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Lampard said:

"It is hard to answer [on when he will be back]. We tried to get him out this week and step it up a little bit but we had to pull out of that. So the break might have come at a good time because it buys us a couple of weeks.

"I won't have an answer till we're back training. Yes, [we miss him] because he's a quality player and was having a really good patch pre-Christmas. But others have to stand up, too. But, of course, we'll be happy to have him back."

Pulisic arrived in the summer from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances for Chelsea, contributing six goals and as many assists.

The forward has not had a direct hand in a goal since November, but he has nevertheless been an important player for the Blues in the final third.

Football analyst Michael Caley suggested Pulisic's absence was keenly felt in their 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday:

The Athletic's Liam Twomey was not impressed with what he saw from Chelsea's attack against the Foxes, either:

Pulisic's injury has kept him out of their last four Premier League games. In their last three⁠—a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United and back-to-back 2-2 draws with Arsenal and Leicester⁠—Chelsea have not scored a goal via a forward player.

Midfielder Jorginho⁠—via a penalty⁠—and full-back Cesar Azpilicueta scored against the Gunners, while both goals at the King Power Stadium were from centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Even if he's not making direct goal contributions, Pulisic's ability to run at defenders and beat them with a quick turn of pace creates space and opportunities for his team-mates.

Chelsea are on a three-match winless run in the Premier League, and they've not beaten United in their last five encounters.