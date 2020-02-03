Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on February 3

MB Media/Getty Images

Ciro Immobile extended his lead in the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe on Sunday as he bagged a brace for Lazio in their 5-1 win over SPAL.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo kept pace with a brace of his own, while Romelu Lukaku moved into the top 10 with two more goals for Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski also added to his tally over the weekend.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

6. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

7. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

8. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

9. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 15 x 2.0 = 30.0

10. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goals tally to calculate his points total.

For example, Serie A has a maximum rating of two, so Ciro Immobile's goals are worth two points each. Ilia Shkurin plays in the Belarusian Premier League, so his goals are worth 1.5 points apiece.

Immobile needed less than three minutes to get on the scoresheet on Sunday when he turned in a corner at the back post after it was headed on by Senad Lulic.

He scored Lazio's third shortly before the half-hour mark with a sensational effort. After drawing out goalkeeper Etrit Berisha to the left-hand edge of the penalty area, the striker twisted and turned before lifting the ball over Berisha and SPAL's defence from a narrow angle.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern sang the Italian's praises:

Ronaldo's brace wasn't quite as impressive, given both of his strikes in Juve's 3-0 win over Fiorentina were from the spot.

Nevertheless, he reached two landmarks in the process:

The Portugal superstar had just five goals in Serie A before December 1. Since then, he has netted 14 goals in nine games.

Lukaku grabbed his first goals in Serie A since January 1 on Sunday as he fired Inter to a 2-0 win at Udinese.

He broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a clinical finish:

The Belgian added a penalty seven minutes later to take his league tally to 16 goals. In all competitions, he's now on 20 goals for the season, the sixth time he has achieved such a feat, per football commentator Adam Summerton.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski scored for the third Bundesliga match running when he headed Bayern in front early on in their 3-1 win at Mainz. The Pole has found the net in 16 of their 20 league matches this season.