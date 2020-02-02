Super Bowl Quarter Score 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs 3rd Quarter Update and Recap

Many expected to see a high-scoring Super Bowl LIV matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, both teams trotted out to the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens knotted at 10 to start the third quarter.

At the end of the first half, the 49ers ground attack found some daylight with 11-plus yard runs from Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. The 49ers tried to build on that momentum with their first possession in the third quarter.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk came up with a crucial catch on the first 49ers' drive in the second half, but the Chiefs defense held steady inside their 30-yard line. San Francisco sent out kicker Robbie Gould for another field goal. He converted on a 42-yard attempt to put the 49ers ahead 13-10.

Perhaps quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to see the entire field before the 49ers settled for a field goal. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't see 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in coverage. He jumped in front of the pass for the takeaway.

Garoppolo tossed a laser to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who's having a stellar Super Bowl showing. He's racked up 92 yards from scrimmage through the third quarter.

The 49ers kept the ground game moving with Mostert. He took a handoff at the 1-yard line for a score. San Francisco made the most of a short field coming off an interception.

After the Chiefs' finish to the first quarter, the 49ers offense has been the more efficient unit.

The third quarter ended with the 49ers leading the Chiefs 20-10.

