Woj: Rockets Discussing Clint Capela Trade with Hawks, Eastern Conference Teams

The Houston Rockets have reportedly discussed trading center Clint Capela ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Atlanta Hawks are among the squads interested in the big man, and several other Eastern Conference teams are also considering a deal.  

Capela is averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in 39 appearances.

   

    

