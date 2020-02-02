Anonymous Cavs Player Says 'This Is the Worst It's Been by Far' Amid Struggles

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost 10 of their last 11 outings, and an anonymous player was at a loss when asked to name the root of the team's problems following a 131-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

"Wish I could tell you," he told Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "I definitely don't have an answer. This is the worst it's been by far."

The Cavs are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the second-worst record in the NBA at 13-37. The 11-39 Warriors have the fewest wins in the league but still managed to top Cleveland by 19 points.

"I feel this hurts a little bit more because we have close to the same record and similar guys," Collin Sexton said after the loss to the Warriors, per The Athletic's Kelsey Russo. "Just hurt a little bit different. Plus, they blew us out. We have to take pride in that because it's a recurring thing. Tired of getting blown out."

"I've got to think about everything," first-year Cavs head coach John Beilein added. "I have to think about everything right now. Maybe even change the lineup, do different things at halftime. I'm going to consider everything. But I don't have an answer for you, but that's what I've got to do."

Cleveland hasn't won at home since defeating the Hawks 121-118 on Dec. 23.

The Cavaliers are on the front end of a rebuild. With the Feb. 6 league trade deadline looming, "more than a few" anonymous Cavaliers said to Fedor that they "sense the organization wanting to make a big shake-up, that the front office is 'trying to trade Kevin [Love] and Tristan [Thompson].'"

Love and Thompson are the only Cavs remaining from the 2016 NBA championship squad headlined by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The James-led Cavaliers went on to lose back-to-back Finals appearances the next two seasons. Cleveland went 19-63 last season following James' departure to the Los Angeles Lakers.

While long-term fixes don't seem imminent, the Cavaliers' next chance to snap their three-game losing streak will be when the 14-36 New York Knicks visit on Monday night.