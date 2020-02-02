Ryan Tannehill Reportedly 'Is Not Leaving the Titans' Amid Contract Rumors

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 2, 2020

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Ryan Tannehill was named the 2019 AP Comeback Player of the Year on Saturday night, and ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning on NFL Countdown that the 31-year-old quarterback is expected to come back to the Tennessee Titans for 2020. 

"I checked in with a source yesterday who said succinctly he is not leaving the Titans," Mortensen said. 

Tannehill is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Miami Dolphins traded their 2012 eighth overall pick to Tennessee last March. The Texas A&M product took over as the Titans' starting quarterback for the benched Marcus Mariota in mid-October.

   

