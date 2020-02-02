EPL Winners and Losers After Sunday's 2020 Week 25 Premier League Results

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Pep Guardiola's side were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off, and Spurs took advantage with goals from Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son.

With the result, Tottenham closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to four points, while Manchester City stayed in second place but are now 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Sunday's only other Premier League fixture saw Arsenal held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sunday's Scores

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City

Premier League (played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 25, 45, 73

2. Manchester City: 25, 36, 51

3. Leicester City: 25, 28, 49

4. Chelsea: 25, 9, 41

5. Spurs: 25, 8, 37

6. Sheffield United: 25, 3, 36

7. Manchester United: 25, 7, 35

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 15, 3, 35

9. Everton: 25, -6, 33

10. Arsenal: 25, -2, 31

11. Burnley: 25, -10, 31

12. Newcastle United: 25, -12, 31

13. Southampton: 25, -15, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 25, -7, 30

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 25, -7, 26

16. Bournemouth: 25, -13, 26

17. Aston Villa: 25, -15, 25

18. West Ham United: 25, -13, 24

19. Watford: 25, -16, 23

20. Norwich City: 25, -23, 18

Winner: Steven Bergwijn's Debut

Tottenham brought in 22-year-old winger Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in the final week of the January transfer window and handed him his debut on Sunday against Manchester City.

The Netherlands international ensured it would be a day to remember with the opening goal against the reigning Premier League champions that sent Spurs on their way to victory.

Bergwijn was just inside the penalty area when he chested down a pass from Lucas Moura and blasted a low shot past goalkeeper Ederson:

The winger is not the first Dutchman to score on his debut in the English top flight, as shown by Opta:

It was a fine strike from Bergwijn and capped a promising Spurs debut. The youngster showed he was willing to work hard defensively as well as join in the attack and can hardly have asked for a better start to his Tottenham career.

Loser: Man City Penalty Takers

Manchester City missed the chance to open the scoring against Tottenham when midfielder Ilkay Gundogan became the latest Citizen to miss from the spot.

The Germany international saw his effort saved by Hugo Lloris after Sergio Aguero had been fouled by Serge Aurier five minutes before half-time.

Gundogan's miss means Manchester City's poor penalty record continues, as shown by Opta:

Manager Pep Guardiola may decide to rethink his penalty takers and has previously said that goalkeeper Ederson is the club's best option from the spot:

Ederson is unlikely to be handed penalty duties at Manchester City, but Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne or Riyad Mahrez may step up the next time they are awarded a spot-kick.

Winner: Arteta's Faith in Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has received plenty of criticism during his time at Arsenal but does appear to have the faith of new manager Mikel Arteta who restored the German to the starting XI against Burnley.

The Spaniard was rewarded with an impressive performance from the centre-back, as noted by Football.London's James Benge:

Mustafi was stretchered off with an ankle problem against Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday but showed no sign of injury in a commanding display.

The centre-back has spoken about how criticism has affected him at Arsenal but does also seem to have a place in supporters' affections, per Simon Collings at the Evening Standard:

Arteta told reporters after the draw he has been impressed with the courage Mustafi has shown since making a costly error in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea that resulted in David Luiz being sent off.

Mustafi's Arsenal career appeared to be over under previous boss Unai Emery, but Arteta does not look ready to write off the 27-year-old yet and was rewarded for his faith on Sunday.

Loser: Arsenal's Attack

Arteta does not lack for quality forwards in his Arsenal squad and started Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli at Burnley but saw his misfiring attack draw a blank.

Lacazette put in a poor display, and his lack of goals must be of concern to the Arsenal boss:

Aubameyang was back from a three-match suspension but missed chances, while Martinelli was stationed out on the right and was not as effective as he had been on the opposite flank this season.

Mesut Ozil also had a frustrating match and was taken off just after the hour for Joe Willock. The playmaker has seen plenty of game time under Arteta but is struggling to come up with the goods:

Arsenal now have two weeks until their next fixture against Newcastle United, giving Arteta time to rethink his misfiring attack and decide how to get the best out of the talented players at his disposal.