Raiders Rumors: Tom Brady to Be Pursued by Las Vegas If QB Tests Free Agency

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

If Tom Brady wants to explore his free-agent options outside of the New England Patriots, the three-time NFL MVP could have a suitor in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders "are poised to pursue" Brady if he makes it to free agency.

It's unclear at this point if Brady will leave the Patriots, who he has spent his entire 20-year career playing for.

Owner Robert Kraft recently told TMZ Sports the Patriots "plan to" re-sign Brady.

The 42-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time when the new league year begins in March. He remains a productive player, throwing for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019.

Schefter noted the Patriots are expected to want a decision from Brady before the start of free agency on March 18, but Brady is being "open-minded" about this process with multiple teams expected to look into signing him.

The Raiders currently have Derek Carr under contract for three more seasons, but his deal is structured with just $5 million in dead cap for 2020 and $2.5 million in 2021 if they decide to release him.

Moving from Oakland to Las Vegas would seem to give the Raiders more incentive to land a marquee name who can help sell season tickets and be used to market the team.

The Raiders also have a solid offensive foundation in place that could appeal to Brady. Running back Josh Jacobs ran for 1,150 yards as a rookie in 2019; Darren Waller's 1,145 receiving yards ranked second among tight ends (Travis Kelce, 1,229); and Tyrell Williams has blazing speed and averaged 15.5 yards per reception.