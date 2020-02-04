Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Copa Del Rey Odds, Live Stream Info, Preview

Perez Meca/MB Media/Getty Images

There's a sense of momentum building around Real Madrid's season and manager Zinedine Zidane will not want that to slip on Thursday, when they face Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos were 1-0 winners over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, ensuring they remained top of the table ahead of their rivals Barcelona. Ahead of that encounter, they advanced into the last eight of the Copa, beating Real Zaragoza 4-0.

Sociedad are a dangerous outfit though, as they possess players capable of deciding any game. It will also be an opportunity for Martin Odegaard to show what he can do at the Bernabeu; the Norwegian sensation is on loan at La Real from Madrid and has shone this season.

Here are the key details for the contest and a preview of what's to come in arguably the most eye-catching of the quarter-final ties.

Date: Thursday, February 6

Time: 6 p.m. (GMT), 1 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN Plus (U.S.)

Although both teams have made a number of changes to their XIs in the previous Copa del Rey matches, with the prize just three games away you suspect Zidane and his opposite number Imanol Alguacil will start to take the tournament a little more seriously.

Madrid will be favourites for this encounter, as they've developed into a functional and cohesive outfit.

Their win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday was emblematic of the kind of football they are playing at the moment.

Given Zidane doesn't have a number of star attackers to call on, he's depending on strong defensive play and clinical finishing to get through matches; on Saturday, Karim Benzema provided the latter:

Per OptaJose, no team has had a better defensive record than this Madrid outfit at this stage of the La Liga season.

Sociedad have it in them to test out the Los Blancos structure, as they are blessed with some of the most exciting attacking talent in Spanish football.

As noted, Odegaard has been fantastic in the main, albeit his form has tailed off slightly in recent weeks. The man Madrid will have to play closest attention to will be Alexander Isak, who has found his goalscoring touch.

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, the Sweden international has been banging in the goals of late:

Where La Real may struggle on Thursday is at the back, as they have failed to strike a balance between their attacking play and a strong defence.

After Isak gave them the lead at Leganes, they crumbled against their relegation-threatened hosts to lose 2-1. Oscar Rodriguez Arnaiz got the winner for Leganes in the 94th minute and recovering from that blow will be a big challenge for them at the Bernabeu.

With La Liga and the Champions League still the priorities for Madrid this season, expect some rotation from Zidane, especially in the midfield and forward positions. Provided they retain their defensive focus and aggression, you sense the capital club will eventually prevail in another tight encounter.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad