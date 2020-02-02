Kyle Shanahan Reveals Pep Talk to 49ers Ahead of Super Bowl 54 vs. Chiefs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan preached consistency ahead of their Super Bowl LIV clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington relayed Sunday morning what Shanahan said to his team during its final meeting before the big game Saturday night: "Be the same man you've been all season."

"Urgency and passion have never been an issue for the 49ers this year, and Shanahan expects to get it from his guys today," Darlington added.

Shanahan has good reason to want his players to do exactly what they've done throughout the 2019 campaign. The Niners went 13-3 to capture their first NFC West title since 2012, which is also the last season the franchise made it to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco lost Super Bowl XLVII 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. Shanahan was hired as head coach in February 2017 after the Atlanta Falcons, where he was serving as the offensive coordinator, infamously squandered a 28-3 lead to lose Super Bowl LI 34-28 to the New England Patriots.

The 49ers posted four losing seasons from 2015 to '18, including a 4-12 mark last season that led to drafting newly named Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall in April.

Bosa's immediate impact on defense plus quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's return from a torn ACL suffered last season have been key contributing factors to the Niners' investment in Shanahan showing dividends this year. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported earlier Sunday morning that Shanahan and general manager John Lynch "are in line for new deals at some point this offseason."

Shanahan and Lynch first have to focus on winning Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers' top-ranked pass defense will be tasked with stopping the Chiefs' high-flying offense led by 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.