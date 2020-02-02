Odion Ighalo Says Manchester United Transfer 'Is a Dream Come True'

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Odion Ighalo has said his shock deadline-day move to Manchester United is a "dream come true" and he is relishing the chance to play for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have signed the striker on loan for the rest of the season from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua as cover for Marcus Rashford, who has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a back injury, per BBC Sport.

Ighalo told Sky Sports News that he was a boyhood fan of Manchester United and is looking forward to starting work with the Premier League side.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United. But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started. It's been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here. I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.

"The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester. Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work."

Ighalo's signing is a shock as he has spent the last three years playing in China. The Chinese Super League is largely seen as an inferior competition and one where players move after their prime to see out their careers with often lucrative contracts.

United also reportedly missed out on nine other strikers before agreeing to sign Ighalo, according to sportswriter Ian Herbert:

Ighalo does have plenty of Premier League experience. He played for Watford between 2014 and 2017, scoring 16 goals in 55 top-flight appearances for the Hornets.

The striker was also a key player for Nigeria before announcing his international retirement in July 2019, scoring 16 goals in 35 outings for the Super Eagles.

He was the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with five goals in five appearances to help the Super Eagles to the semi-finals:

Ighalo will add to United's attacking options following injury to top scorer Rashford. The club only have Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood currently available, meaning Ighalo can expect plenty of game time.

Ighalo will have time to adjust to life in Manchester as the Premier League is now set for its first winter break, and the Red Devils are not in action again until February 17 when they play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.