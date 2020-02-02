Draymond Green on Warriors' 3-Point Record: 'Who Needs the Splash Brothers?'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

In the midst of one their most underwhelming seasons since they Stephen Curry in 2009, the Golden State Warriors did something without their star player that not even Draymond Green could believe.

They set a team record for most three-pointers in a quarter with 10 on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

They did it without Curry (broken hand) and without Klay Thompson (torn ACL)—and without Kevin Durant on the roster—and they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-112 in the process.

"There's a lot things in this world that does not make sense," Green said afterward. "That's one of them."

The power forward was all smiles postgame as he laughed about how he'd use the new record to taunt his teammates.

"Yeah, I can definitely play with that one." Green joked. "Who needs the Splash Brothers?"