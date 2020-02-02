Super Bowl Performers 2020: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As millions tune into Super Bowl LIV for the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, many viewers will be focused on the pregame and halftime performances.

The star power is arguably even stronger than the on-field product.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, so be settled in front of the screen several minutes beforehand to catch the performances. And don't plan on moving during halftime, either.

Super Bowl Performers

National anthem: Demi Lovato

'America The Beautiful': Yolanda Adams

Halftime show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

What to Expect at Halftime

Since the Super Bowl will be played in South Florida, it's only fitting to have a celebration of Latin music. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the undeniable headliners of Sunday's show.

But they will welcome several other stars to the stage too.

According to Emily Smith of Page Six, other performers include reggaeton superstars Bad Bunny and J Balvin, as well as Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

Smith also shared a list of songs.

Shakira will perform "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever" before Bad Bunny joins her on stage for "I Like It Like That." The set is expected to last approximately six minutes. Lopez will follow with "Waiting for Tonight," a mash-up of songs with J Balvin and a song with her daughter.

To close out the halftime show, per Smith, Shakira and Lopez will unite for a mash-up of "Waka Waka" and "Let's Get Loud."

Lopez previously said there will be Spanish and English songs.

"[It'll be] a little of both," she said in December, according to CBS News. "It's in Miami, and we're both Latin artists. We bring that flavor, and that's going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn't been on any other Super Bowl."

Additionally, there is a plan to honor the late Kobe Bryant after the helicopter crash that killed him and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, one week ago.

"I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said, per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. "And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey on stage."

