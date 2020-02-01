Kobe Bryant's Stolen Jersey Returned for Tribute at Lower Merion High School

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was honored at his alma mater Lower Merion High School on Saturday, and the tribute included the revealing of his jersey, which was returned after being stolen three years ago.

Dan Gelston of the Associated Press had more from the Ardmore, Pennsylvania, high school:

"Bryant's retired No. 33 jersey was stolen in 2017 from Lower Merion High School's campus and eventually bought by a collector in China," Gelston wrote.

"Suspicious the jersey was stolen, the Kobe collector contacted the school and helped return the keepsake to suburban Philadelphia."

Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last Sunday.

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.

Per Gelston, the logistics to return the jersey to the states was ongoing before the Sunday morning crash.

As for the tribute night, a sellout crowd of at least the 1,600 gym capacity came to honor the man who led Lower Merion to the 1996 AAAA state championship. A 33-second moment of silence was also held in honor of Bryant's No. 33 high school jersey.

The Lower Merion Aces ended up defeating Souderton 42-37 in overtime.