La Liga Results 2020: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 22 Matches

Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid picked up three big points during Week 22 of the La Liga season, beating local rivals Atletico Madrid in a close contest.

Valencia also booked a 1-0 win, leaving it late to get the better of Celta Vigo. Real Valladolid put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone, and Granada continued their solid campaign. Here are Saturday's complete results:

Granada 2-1 Espanyol

Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Mallorca 0-1 Valladolid

Valencia 1-0 Celta Vigo

The latest La Liga standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Real Madrid 22, +27, 49

2. Barcelona 21, +25, 43

3. Sevilla 21, +7, 38

4. Valencia 22, +4, 37

5. Getafe 21, +10, 36

6. Atletico Madrid 22, +7, 36

7. Real Sociedad 21, +8, 34

8. Villarreal 21, +7, 31

9. Athletic Bilbao 21, +7, 31

10. Granada 22, -2, 30

11. Osasuna 21, +3, 28

12. Real Betis 21, -4, 27

13. Levante 21, -6, 26

14. Real Valladolid 22, -6, 25

15. Deportivo Alaves 21, -9, 23

16. Eibar 21, -9, 23

17. Mallorca 22, -16, 18

18. Celta Vigo 22, -14, 17

19. Leganes 21, -17, 15

20. Espanyol 22, -22, 15

Karim Benzema netted the only goal of the match in Saturday's marquee derby, steering the ball home after great work from Ferland Mendy.

Atletico had enjoyed the better chances in the first half, but Real manager Zinedine Zidane made two changes at half-time, opting for more of an emphasis out wide. The moves paid off in a big way, and he later explained what he saw:

Los Rojiblancos' comeback bid took a major hit when Alvaro Morata left the pitch with a knock, beheading the team's attack. A lack of efficiency has been an issue all season long, and it only got worse without the former Real forward.

Per sports writer Dermot Corrigan, Atletico's attack is performing historically bad:

The solid Real team now has a six-point lead over Barcelona in the standings, but the Catalans still have to face Levante on Sunday.

Valencia had to battle hard to get past Celta Vigo, opening the scoring late in the second half. Carlos Soler celebrated his 100th La Liga appearance for the club in style:

The win moved Los Che up to fourth place, but Getafe will be in action on Sunday, when they visit Athletic Bilbao.

Enes Unal scored the only goal in Valladolid's win away to Mallorca, the team's first La Liga victory in nearly three months. The result leaves the team eight points ahead of the relegation zone and seven in front of Mallorca.

Carlos Fernandez got the winner for Granada against Espanyol. The Catalans were unbeaten in their last three outings but remain in last place.