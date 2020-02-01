EPL Table: Saturday's Week 25 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool's march to the Premier League title continued on Saturday after four second-half goals helped them to a 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds are 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and appear to have already wrapped up the title with 13 games remaining.

Leicester City and Chelsea, third and fourth respectively, drew 2-2 in the game's early kick-off to give the chasing pack in the top-four race a chance to make ground.

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers had to share the spoils in the day's late game, though. Bruno Fernandes made his debut but couldn't help the Red Devils to a win.

Chelsea's biggest competition for fourth place is currently Sheffield United, who moved fifth with a victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Leicester 2-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Newcastle 0-0 Norwich

Watford 2-3 Everton

West Ham 3-3 Brighton

Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton

The Premier League standings:

Fernandes slid right into the starting XI for the Red Devils and immediately became the focal point of everything the team did in the attacking third:

The former Sporting man had a solid debut, growing in confidence as the match wore on. He was booked after 56 minutes and was wasteful with too many of his passes, but there were plenty of encouraging signs overall.

United's lack of a clear attacking identity was once again an issue, however, only creating one shot on target from inside the box in the entire game. Wolves had things far too easy for large stretches of the match, and they even pressed for a winner late through Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez.

Liverpool had their struggles in the first half against Southampton, but they turned on the jets after the break, scoring four times.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring just two minutes after the break, and Jordan Henderson doubled his side's advantage on the hour mark. Mohamed Salah added two goals in the final 20 minutes to put some gloss on the victory.

It was yet another example of the Reds' incredible dominance this season, and their lead in the standings is now a historic one:

Leicester earned a draw against Chelsea despite trailing after Antonio Rudiger scored the first of his two goals shortly after half-time. Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell turned the situation around for the hosts, but a second goal from Rudiger in the 71st minute meant the spoils were shared.

Per Rory Smith of the New York Times, things have not gone great for the Blues of late:

Sheffield United continued their Cinderella run with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, courtesy of an own goal from goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. January signing Sander Berge went straight into the starting XI for the Blades and had an excellent debut in midfield for the promoted side, who are sustaining an unlikely challenge for European football.

Everton turned around a two-goal deficit against Watford despite finishing the match with 10 players. Yerry Mina scored twice in first-half stoppage time to erase the Hornets' lead, but Fabian Delph was sent off for a second bookable offence midway through the second half.

However, Theo Walcott bagged the winner in the 90th minute to give manager Carlo Ancelotti a fourth win in eight games.

Two goals in four minutes saw West Ham United surrender a 3-1 lead at the London Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Hammers looked set to move out of the relegation zone after going 3-1 up through Issa Diop and a Robert Snodgrass brace, but Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray scored in the 75th and 79th minutes to leave their hosts winless in six games.