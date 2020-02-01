Manchester United Play to Uninspiring Draw vs. Wolves in Premier League

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United failed to win at Old Trafford for the ninth time in all competitions this season as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes made his debut for the club but could not guide his new side to victory.

The Red Devils are winless in three Premier League matches, while Wolves have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

United had already played Wolves twice in 2020—they drew 0-0 in the third round of the FA Cup before the Red Devils beat them 1-0 in the replay—and as in those games, attacking quality was at a premium.

The hosts struggled to create any clear-cut openings in the first half and did not manage a shot on target until the 40th minute.

Andreas Pereira, Harry Maguire and Fernandes all sent efforts way off target, until the latter shot straight at Rui Patricio after being picked out on the edge of the box by Luke Shaw.

Wolves came a little closer through Matt Doherty, whose looping header from a corner had to be clawed out by David De Gea, while Adama Traore shot wide after a neat combination between Diogo Jota and Jonny.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt was impressed with Fernandes:

The second period was similarly uninspiring, with chances few and far between.

Jota gave United a square when he made a marauding charge into the box, but he lost his footing before he could loose a shot, while Raul Jimenez stung the palms of De Gea when he was released down the right.

At the other end, Juan Mata fired narrowly wide from distance, while Pereira wasted a promising opportunity when he shot straight into the arms of Patricio from the inside left.

Diogo Dalot almost grabbed a winner deep into injury time when he met Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross with a stooping header, but his effort bounced narrowly wide.

What's Next

Wolves host Leicester City on February 14 after the Premier League's winter break, and United travel to Chelsea three days later.