Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns Don't Plan to Move WR During Offseason

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns prefer to move forward with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. despite a rocky first season together.

"From what I am told, the Browns very much want to keep Odell Beckham in the fold," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported from Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami on Friday. "They don't want to trade him. They don't plan to trade him."

Rapoport's full report can be heard below:

Beckham arrived to Cleveland when the New York Giants, who drafted him 12th overall in 2014, traded him last March.

The 27-year-old Pro Bowler played 2019 through a hip and groin injury that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed in early December to be "a serious and often painful sports hernia."

Beckham recorded 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches across 16 games (15 starts). It marked his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season. He was limited to 302 yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions in four games as a Giant in 2017.

Off the field, Beckham stirred rumors that he might not last with the Browns beyond 2019 when he and teammate Jarvis Landry were reported to have been telling opponents to "come get me" out of Cleveland:

Both receivers denied ever doing so, with Beckham telling reporters in mid-December he wasn't "going anywhere" because his opportunity was "too special" in Cleveland.

The Browns underwhelmed in 2019 by going 6-10. First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired as a result, and the organization hired Kevin Stefanski as Kitchens' replacement earlier this month.

Stefanski, who served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator last season, told reporters he planned to meet face to face with Beckham and "start laying out my expectations."

The expectations for the Browns should be lower compared to last year, but with the likes of Beckham, Landry and third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, they have the talent to notch their first winning season since 2007.