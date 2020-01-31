Matisse Thybulle's Agent Criticizes NBA Assistant Coaches over Rising Stars Snub

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Eric Goodwin, the agent for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, released a statement ripping the NBA's assistant coaches for failing to include the rookie in next month's Rising Stars Challenge.

“Matisse plays to win,” Goodwin said, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “He does what his team needs of him. He’s happy for every player that made the Rising Stars game. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say he was pretty disappointed.

“He’s one of the league’s top defenders and is amongst the league leaders in steals and blocks—from the guard position. Sad reminder that defense no longer has substance in the new NBA. Shame on the league’s ASSistant coaches.”

Emphasis on "ass" was Goodwin's, not a typo.

Thybulle has emerged as one of the greatest rookie defenders in recent history, a vortex who can defend four positions capably and will get All-Defensive consideration. He is averaging 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game and averages the NBA's fourth-highest deflections per 36 minutes (4.8).

"Guarding Kyrie is nothing like guarding a Joe Harris. They’re both hard covers. For me it’s just being able to step up to the plate. It’s exciting to be versatile, not just like a one-trick pony—being able to guard multiple positions, multiple types of players. I like to take pride in doing that," Thybulle told Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Thybulle's resume on the other end, however, is a bit lacking. He's averaging just 4.9 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field. The Sixers essentially use him as a spot-up shooter, and he rarely creates for himself or others off the bounce. Add in a lack of rebounding prowess, and it's easy to see why Thybulle's contributions could slip through the cracks.

That said, Goodwin has a point: Thybulle has clearly been among the NBA's best rookies this season, and his omission is a snub that merits come criticism. Perhaps emphasizing certain parts of words just isn't the best way to go about it.