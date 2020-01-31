Lakers Unveil 'KB' Jersey Patch, Floor Decal in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers revealed two ways they will honor the late Kobe Bryant ahead of their home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Lakers tweeted photos of a "KB" logo that will be featured on their jerseys and on the court at Staples Center as a nod to Bryant:

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, as well as seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Kobe was 41 years old.

Bryant will forever go down as one of the greatest players in Lakers and NBA history with 18 All-Star nods, five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP Awards and one NBA MVP Award.

Kobe averaged 25.0 points per game during his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers from 1996-2016, and his 33,643 career points are fourth on the all-time list.

In addition to the patch and decal, both Kobe and Gianna will be honored at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago next month with every player on Team Giannis wearing Kobe's No. 24 and every player on Team LeBron wearing Gianna's No. 2.

Also, the target score for the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game will be 24 in honor of Kobe's jersey number.

Friday's contest will be the Lakers' first home game since Bryant's death, as their scheduled meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was postponed to mourn the passing of Kobe and Gianna.