Lakers Unveil 'KB' Jersey Patch, Floor Decal in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, April 6, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers revealed two ways they will honor the late Kobe Bryant ahead of their home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Lakers tweeted photos of a "KB" logo that will be featured on their jerseys and on the court at Staples Center as a nod to Bryant:

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, as well as seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Kobe was 41 years old.

Bryant will forever go down as one of the greatest players in Lakers and NBA history with 18 All-Star nods, five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP Awards and one NBA MVP Award.

Kobe averaged 25.0 points per game during his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers from 1996-2016, and his 33,643 career points are fourth on the all-time list.

In addition to the patch and decal, both Kobe and Gianna will be honored at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago next month with every player on Team Giannis wearing Kobe's No. 24 and every player on Team LeBron wearing Gianna's No. 2.

Also, the target score for the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game will be 24 in honor of Kobe's jersey number.

Friday's contest will be the Lakers' first home game since Bryant's death, as their scheduled meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was postponed to mourn the passing of Kobe and Gianna.

Related

    Melo Too Emotional to Play vs. Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Too Emotional to Play vs. Lakers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA ASG to Honor Kobe, Gianna

    Team Giannis will wear No. 24 to honor Kobe, and Team LeBron will wear No. 2 to honor Gianna

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA ASG to Honor Kobe, Gianna

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Giving Out Kobe Shirts

    Lakers will honor Bryant by handing out No. 8 and No. 24 shirts to fans at Staples Center tonight 📸

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Giving Out Kobe Shirts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Rising Stars Rosters ⭐

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Rising Stars Rosters ⭐

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report