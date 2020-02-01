Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The January transfer window has come to an end for Premier League clubs, who will return to action on Saturday for Week 25 of the 2019-20 campaign.

There will be several matches between the contenders for the European places. Leicester City host Chelsea on Saturday, while Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. On Sunday, Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is a look at the TV schedule, complete with picks (all times GMT/ET):

Saturday, February 1

12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Draw (BT Sport, NBC)

3 p.m./10 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Southampton: Liverpool (NBC)

3 p.m./10 a.m.: Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Draw (NBC)

3 p.m./10 a.m.: Newcastle United vs. Norwich City: Newcastle (NBC)

3 p.m./10 a.m.: Watford vs. Everton: Watford (NBC)

3 p.m./10 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Draw (NBC)

3 p.m./10 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United: United (NBC)

5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.: Manchester United vs. Wolves: Draw (Sky Sports, NBC)

Sunday, February 2

2 p.m./9 a.m.: Burnley vs. Arsenal: Draw (Sky Sports, NBC)

4:30 p.m./11:30 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: City (Sky Sports, NBC)

Live Stream links: BT Sport app, Sky Go, NBC Gold

Leicester got back to winning ways in their last Premier League outing, beating West Ham United after back-to-back losses. They have an eight-point buffer over Chelsea in the race for third place, and the two teams will go head-to-head on Saturday.

Neither side made major changes to their squad in January, choosing to work with the players who got them into the top four during the first half of the season.

Jamie Vardy is expected to start for the Foxes after coming on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Aston Villa. For the Blues, Tammy Abraham's availability is unclear, so Michy Batshuayi could get another chance up top.

Manchester United made one of the biggest splashes of the January window by bringing in Bruno Fernandes, and the former Sporting CP man could see his first action against Wolves.

The visitors have just one win in their last five Premier League outings, while United have lost three of their last four. Both sit six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs are also six points behind the Blues and will be in action on Sunday, welcoming Manchester City. Like many of the teams around them, Tottenham have struggled, with just one win in their last five Premier League matches.

City are unbeaten in their last five, picking up four wins, but they remain a massive 19 points behind leaders and clear title favourites Liverpool. The Reds will host Southampton in the first match of the weekend, taking on an in-form Saints team that has won three of its last four.

Arsenal visit Burnley at a bad time, with the Gunners drawing three straight and the Clarets on a two-match win streak.