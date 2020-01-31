Derrick Rose Trade Rumors: Pistons Want 'Lottery-Level' Draft Pick for PG

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are open to trading Derrick Rose before next Thursday's deadline, but it appears the asking price is high.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Pistons are looking for a "lottery-level" pick in exchange for Rose, who is in the midst of an excellent season in Detroit. Rose is averaging 18.9 points and 6.0 assists while knocking down a career-high 49.8 percent from the field.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

