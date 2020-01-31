Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Nuggets, Heat Interested; Asking Price 'Remains High'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat stand out as the top suitors, but New Orleans' asking price "remains high."

Holiday is putting up impressive numbers this season with 20.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, but with the Pels sitting 12th in the Western Conference at 19-29, dealing him could be a consideration.

The 29-year-old Holiday is a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks among the league's best two-way guards. That makes him an attractive trade target, as does the fact that he is under contract through next season with a player option for 2021-22.

Holiday has primarily played shooting guard this season, but he has plenty of experience running the point as well, which could make him a good fit for essentially any team.

While Holiday is a valuable part of a young Pelicans team because of his experience and ability to help bring along the up-and-coming guards, there will eventually be a logjam once those players reach their next stage of development.

Lonzo Ball, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will all need playing time at the guard and forward spots, which could make Holiday expendable if the offer is right.

The Nuggets and Heat are not considered top-tier championship contenders, but they are both among the best teams in their respective conferences.

Denver is tied for second in the Western Conference at 33-15 after posting the conference's second-best record last season.

Things largely run through All-Star center Nikola Jokic, but Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant and Gary Harris are major contributors as well. In Holiday, however, the Nuggets would have a second All-Star-caliber player alongside Jokic and more of a true point than Murray.

The Heat are tied for third in the Eastern Conference at 32-15 thanks largely to the addition of Jimmy Butler during the offseason.

Big man Bam Adebayo has joined Butler as an All-Star this season, and guards Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro all play big minutes as well. Like the Nuggets, the Heat lack a clear floor general, which is a role Holiday can take on.

All signs point toward the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks maintaining their status as the NBA Finals favorites, but if either the Nuggets or Heat manage to land Holiday, it could shift the balance of power in their favor.