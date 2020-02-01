5 Possible Scenarios for Booking Edge vs. Randy Orton Through WWE WrestleMania

5 Possible Scenarios for Booking Edge vs. Randy Orton Through WWE WrestleManiaFebruary 1, 2020
Edge's in-ring return at the Royal Rumble was undoubtedly the biggest shock of the newsworthy weekend. Better yet, it's clearly more than a one-off. The Rated-R Superstar looks set to contest more matches over the next few years, including at WWE WrestleMania 36.
One night removed from his electric comeback in the Rumble, Edge's emotional speech on Monday Night Raw was interrupted by Randy Orton. Despite initially teasing a Rated-RKO reunion, Orton was apparently none too happy with Edge eliminating him from the Royal Rumble and decided to take out his frustrations on his former friend.
From the RKO heard around the world to the sickening con-chair-to, Orton's attack was relentless. Needless to say, the stage has been set for the two to collide at WrestleMania, assuming it isn't a filler feud and won't be blown off at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.
Of everything seemingly in the works for WrestleMania, Orton vs. Edge could wind up being the best match if they can maintain the momentum from Monday night. That will be difficult given Edge's limited schedule and the fact that the event isn't taking place until April 5, but there are a variety of ways WWE can effectively draw out the storyline.
Because of the extensive history between Orton and Edge, the possibilities are endless for what WWE can do with their feud on the Road the WrestleMania. The following five booking scenarios would make the build to the bout even more compelling.
Holding Off on 1st Match Until WrestleMania 36
No matter what WWE has in store for the Edge vs. Randy Orton rivalry, it is imperative that the company holds off on having them clash one-on-one until WrestleMania 36.
As exciting as it would have been to see the two reunite as Rated-RKO, WWE may not have wanted to waste Edge's first non-Royal Rumble match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia or at Elimination Chamber. His next matchup should be a big deal.
That's why it was telling that WWE went ahead with the angle on Raw that saw Orton brutally attack Edge and kick off what should be a WrestleMania feud between them. The segment was strong enough that it would be ridiculous for it to be blown off as soon as Super ShowDown.
It's been rumored that Edge has signed on for multiple matches in 2020 and beyond, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will or should compete again before WrestleMania. He also doesn't need to be positioned as an active member of the roster to ensure he remains special, so it would be in WWE's best interest to wait until WrestleMania to pull the trigger on the highly anticipated encounter.
Granted, the company will have a ton of TV time to fill before its biggest event of the year, but if executed properly, it can be done. Edge wrestling his first singles match since WrestleMania XXVII at WrestleMania 36 is too perfect to not do, not to mention how hyped fans will be to see it if WWE can resist blowing off the storyline before then.
Randy Orton Takes a Trip to Full Sail
Randy Orton is no stranger to making things personal with his prey. Look no further than his feuds with John Cena, during which he went to his childhood home and ambushed his dad, and Triple H, when he attacked and kissed his wife right in front of him.
As seen on Monday's Raw, heel Orton is ruthless and will do anything to prove a point. Therefore, it's plausible that Orton could take a trip to Full Sail University and go after Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix.
It's interesting to note that WWE hasn't shied away from mentioning their marriage on-screen. It was acknowledged at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during Phoenix's induction speech and again at the beginning of Wednesday's NXT when she offered an update on Edge's condition.
Phoenix is a phenomenal performer and knocks whatever she's a part of out of the park. Whether she's slamming Superstars to the mat during the Royal Rumble or doing commentary for the black-and-gold brand, you can always count on The Glamazon to make the most of anything she's involved in.
Given how dominant Phoenix was throughout her career, she would have no problem defending herself if Orton were to invade her turf looking to send a message to her husband. Nothing is out of the question when it comes to The Viper, so don't be surprised if he decides to pop up at Full Sail.
Targeting Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
Beth Phoenix isn't the only contracted WWE performer who is close with Edge, as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins learned a lot from him during their short stint on SmackDown together in 2008.
The former Major Brothers were struggling to find their footing on ECW before being recruited by Edge and repackaged into The Edgeheads. Rechristened as Hawkins and Ryder, the duo's careers took off under his tutelage.
Hawkins and Ryder enjoyed a brief run as WWE tag team champions before fading into obscurity once their alliance with Edge ran its course. The three never crossed paths after that because Hawkins and Ryder went their separate ways, but now that they have reunited in the tag team ranks on Raw, they should be Randy Orton's next targets.
The pair haven't been a part of anything noteworthy since dropping the tag titles last summer. Thus, getting involved in the Orton-Edge storyline would provide them with an opportunity to do something meaningful again and avenge their fallen friend.
Orton destroying Hawkins and Ryder with ease would be the end result, and targeting Edge's old stablemates would be another effective way for him to continue to make his rival's life miserable. Ryder already expressed disgust over Orton's actions on Twitter, so look for him and Hawkins to step up to Orton before long.
Edge Teases a 2nd Retirement
The angle that ended Monday's Raw with Edge and Randy Orton hit so close to home for many viewers because of how real it felt. Orton blasting his former friend and tag team partner was almost hard to watch for those aware of Edge's history of neck issues and how that was what caused him to retire from the ring in the first place.
It wouldn't be a stretch to say, in storyline, that Edge may be contemplating a second retirement because of how brutal the beatdown from Orton was. It's possible he didn't know what he was getting himself into upon lacing up the boots again and would be content not pursuing an in-ring return after all.
Of course, Edge appears to be with WWE for the long haul and isn't going anywhere, but teasing a second retirement would be an excellent way to add more fuel to the fire with this feud. WWE did something similar with the Shawn Michaels-Chris Jericho rivalry more than a decade ago, and although Michaels remained active, just the thought of him hanging up the boots made their bad blood that much more personal.
More importantly, going this route would allow WWE to drag this out through WrestleMania and not run out of ideas in the meantime. Edge shouldn't compete again until the event itself, so WWE must book other angles to keep fans invested in their story.
Once Edge inevitably reveals retirement isn't an option, that can be when their match for 'Mania is made official. A No Holds Barred stipulation would make the most sense given the nature of their rivalry.
Christian Comes to Edge's Aid
No one has been more synonymous with Edge throughout his entire career than Christian.
The two made their name together as members of The Brood in 1998 and never looked back. From innovating the TLC match to winning a whopping seven tag team titles with each other, Edge and Christian will go down as one of the greatest tandems of all time.
Their most recent in-ring reunion was cut short in 2011 once Edge announced his abrupt retirement, but they have appeared on screen together on countless occasions since. In addition to Christian inducting Edge into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, the two have crossed paths in many backstage segments, and Edge would often get involved in Christian's storylines while he was still an active competitor.
Edge's comeback will not be complete until Christian comes to his aid against Randy Orton at some point or another on the Road to WrestleMania.
Christian commented on Edge's Royal Rumble return on the latest edition of WWE Backstage and noted they spoke afterward about how nervous Edge was that night. He expressed no interest in wrestling again himself, but one would have to assume that he will take exception to Orton's actions eventually.
After all, Christian knows Orton almost as well as Edge does. Captain Charisma and Orton feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship for the better part of 2011 and helped elevate to SmackDown with their stellar series of matches.
Regardless of whether Christian competes again, it would be a welcome sight to see him confront Orton on Edge's behalf to rekindle their rivalry from years ago.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist.