5 Possible Scenarios for Booking Edge vs. Randy Orton Through WWE WrestleMania

Credit: WWE.com

Edge's in-ring return at the Royal Rumble was undoubtedly the biggest shock of the newsworthy weekend. Better yet, it's clearly more than a one-off. The Rated-R Superstar looks set to contest more matches over the next few years, including at WWE WrestleMania 36.

One night removed from his electric comeback in the Rumble, Edge's emotional speech on Monday Night Raw was interrupted by Randy Orton. Despite initially teasing a Rated-RKO reunion, Orton was apparently none too happy with Edge eliminating him from the Royal Rumble and decided to take out his frustrations on his former friend.

From the RKO heard around the world to the sickening con-chair-to, Orton's attack was relentless. Needless to say, the stage has been set for the two to collide at WrestleMania, assuming it isn't a filler feud and won't be blown off at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.

Of everything seemingly in the works for WrestleMania, Orton vs. Edge could wind up being the best match if they can maintain the momentum from Monday night. That will be difficult given Edge's limited schedule and the fact that the event isn't taking place until April 5, but there are a variety of ways WWE can effectively draw out the storyline.

Because of the extensive history between Orton and Edge, the possibilities are endless for what WWE can do with their feud on the Road the WrestleMania. The following five booking scenarios would make the build to the bout even more compelling.