Edge WWE Contract Rumors, Drew McIntyre on Brock Lesnar, John Cena Super Bowl Ad

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Edge Reportedly Signs 3-Year WWE Deal

Edge made his surprise return to the WWE on Sunday night as an entrant in the Royal Rumble. Nearly nine years after he retired from in-ring competition because of a neck injury, he looked in terrific physical condition and didn't appear to have lost a step while delivering his trademark spear.

After the shock wore off, the key question became what the future held for the 46-year-old fan favorite, who won the World Heavyweight Championship seven times and the WWE Championship four times during his initial 15 years with the company.

The answer to those questions is starting to become more clear. Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reported Edge signed a three-year, $9 million contract that's guaranteed if he takes part in at least three matches per year, though he's tentatively scheduled for five matches and 25 total appearances in 2020.

Although there was speculation Edge, who entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, also entered discussions with All Elite Wrestling, it appears the wrestling legend used those talks as "leverage" and he "never really wanted to sign" with AEW, per McCarthy.

It's a slight disappointment the Rated-R Superstar likely won't be a fixture on the company's weekly shows, it sounds like he'll be present for all the major events, which provides a nice boost to the roster.

Getting to see Edge take on the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns and the host of other current-era stars should provide some instant classics over the next three years.

Edge and Orton began a storyline during Raw on Monday night that will probably conclude with a high-profile encounter at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Drew McIntyre Discusses "Problem" With Brock Lesnar

McIntyre delivered the best performance of his WWE career en route to winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, and now he's in line to face Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The Scottish sensation returned to WWE in April 2017, just under three years after he was released by the company. He's done a terrific job of rebuilding himself into a legitimate option to hold a top title for an extended period, a level he never reached during his first run with the company.

WWE has felt comfortable allowing Lesnar, a massive draw with mainstream appeal, to hold the WWE Championship despite his part-time status. It's fair to wonder whether having a champ who is more active on a week-to-week basis would help the overall product, though.

McIntyre discussed the issue Wednesday on The Bump (via Felix Upton of Ringside News):

"The problem I have is that he has our title and and I've been on all the TVs. All the live events. We need that title on there and someone has to take him down. 99 percent of the time he can beat 99 percent of the guys when he comes back without even trying.

"I know when I looked in his eyes when I was laying on the floor and he's looking down at me. He's thinking, 'This guy's different.' I could see it in his eyes that I'm just as big. I'm just as fast. I've got experience. I've been around for a long time and I see areas in his game I would capitalize on and the guys he's faced and when you use that size and power he better get training before Mania because I've been training every single week for 19 years for this moment."

McIntyre has earned a chance to prove himself as an elite title-holder, but it's unclear whether WWE feels the same way. Fans will find out at WrestleMania.

John Cena Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon In Super Bowl Ad

Cena loves to mess with the internet. His latest troll was posting a Royal Rumble picture on Instagram last week, leading to rumors he'd return for the main event Sunday night. He didn't.

Although the wrestling legend hasn't taken part in a match since January 2019, it sounds like he's going to keep fans guessing about his status for years to come. He said on NBC's Sunday Today in October that he probably won't ever formally retire from the squared circle.

"I will never walk away from the WWE," Cena said, later adding: "I feel great, I'm in the best shape of my life. It's not that I couldn't continue, but I think from this point on I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way."

His main focus now is acting, however, and his continued Hollywood rise will be on display during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday when he's in a Michelob Ultra commercial alongside talk-show host Jimmy Fallon.

"The ethos of the commercial is find something you like and make it enjoyable," Cena told Jason Duaine Hahn of People about the ad. "I think people think of fitness and they think of this unattainable goal of how they look and feel now, compared to how they project themselves to look and feel in the future."

He added: "Do something you like and never give up. You'll get to wherever you want to go, I promise."

Cena is a strong bet to have more WWE matches in the coming years. His role figures to mirror that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who paved the way for wrestlers to find massive success in Hollywood.

Exactly when and where the Doctor of Thuganomics will pop up next remains a mystery, though.