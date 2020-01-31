Baker Mayfield Says 'I'll Take All the Blame' for Browns' Struggles This Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Friday during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! he's willing to shoulder full responsibility for the team's disappointing 2019 season.

Mayfield, who threw 21 interceptions and lost two fumbles, explained he turned the ball over far too much and that it played a key role in the Browns' lackluster 6-10 record.

"Well none of the stuff that happens the year prior carries over. We all at this table know that. It comes down to me doing my job. I've never turned the ball over so many times. That might have been the most combined over my whole career, and you can't win like that, and so that falls back on me. I'll take all the blame for that, and so it comes back on communication. Just being on the same page. Doing my job the best I can and not worrying about the outside stuff."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.