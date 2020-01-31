Baker Mayfield Says 'I'll Take All the Blame' for Browns' Struggles This Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Friday during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! he's willing to shoulder full responsibility for the team's disappointing 2019 season.

Mayfield, who threw 21 interceptions and lost two fumbles, explained he turned the ball over far too much and that it played a key role in the Browns' lackluster 6-10 record.

"Well none of the stuff that happens the year prior carries over. We all at this table know that. It comes down to me doing my job. I've never turned the ball over so many times. That might have been the most combined over my whole career, and you can't win like that, and so that falls back on me. I'll take all the blame for that, and so it comes back on communication. Just being on the same page. Doing my job the best I can and not worrying about the outside stuff."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Could FBJohnny Stanton Be the Browns’ Version of Taysom Hill?

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Could FBJohnny Stanton Be the Browns’ Version of Taysom Hill?

    cleveland
    via cleveland

    @BR_Gridiron's NFL Awards 🏆

    Our staff make their picks for this season's MVP, ROY and more

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    @BR_Gridiron's NFL Awards 🏆

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    SB LIV Head-to-Head Poll:

    Which defensive playmaker will have the bigger impact?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    SB LIV Head-to-Head Poll:

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    JuJu Says He's 'Concerned' for Antonio Brown

    NFL logo
    NFL

    JuJu Says He's 'Concerned' for Antonio Brown

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report