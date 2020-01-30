Watch Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat 49ers in Madden NFL 20's Super Bowl 54 Sim

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The simulation is in: EA Sports' Madden NFL 20 has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers 35-31 in Super Bowl LIV.

According to the simulation, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the game's MVP.

EA Sports previously released a video with brothers and former NFL QBs Peyton and Eli Manning breaking down how the simulation would be formulated:

A high-scoring game, given the talent on both offenses, wouldn't be surprising. Neither would an MVP selection for Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in football.

We'll have our answer Sunday evening.