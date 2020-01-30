Watch Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat 49ers in Madden NFL 20's Super Bowl 54 Sim

Watch Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat 49ers in Madden NFL 20's Super Bowl 54 SimJanuary 31, 2020
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
The simulation is in: EA Sports' Madden NFL 20 has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers 35-31 in Super Bowl LIV.
According to the simulation, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the game's MVP.
EA Sports previously released a video with brothers and former NFL QBs Peyton and Eli Manning breaking down how the simulation would be formulated:
A high-scoring game, given the talent on both offenses, wouldn't be surprising. Neither would an MVP selection for Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in football.
We'll have our answer Sunday evening.
