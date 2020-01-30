Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum Power Celtics to 119-104 Win over Warriors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics dribbles with the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics remain dominant at home. 

Led by Gordon Hayward's big night, the Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-104. The victory moved them to 19-5 at home and 32-15 overall as Boston continues to fight for the No. 2 seed behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.  

The loss made it five straight for Golden State, meanwhile, moving them to 10-39 on the season, the worst mark in the NBA

               

Notable Stats

Gordon Hayward: 25 points, eight rebounds

D'Angelo Russell: 22 points, five assists

Jayson Tatum: 20 points, six rebounds

Draymond Green: Nine points, seven assists

Jaylen Brown: 18 points, seven rebounds

Alec Burks: 18 points, four rebounds

Hayward Was Cooking

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Hayward may not be an All-Star this year, but he played like one Thursday night, putting up yet another 20-point-plus performance. 

It was his fourth straight game with 20 or more points, the first time he's accomplished the feat with the Celtics. Not to be outdone, Tatum has also hit 20 or more points in four straight

Marcus Smart also offered 21 points and six assists off the bench. It was a total team effort from Boston on Thursday. 

But Hayward was the man of the hour, leading all scorers in the game. He's been overshadowed by All-Stars Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum and All-Star snub Jaylen Brown this season, but he's continued to play solid basketball for Boston. Whether he ever returns to star status remains to be seen after his gruesome injury two seasons ago, but Hayward continues to prove his value in Boston. 

               

Russell Needed Some Help From the Rest of the Starters

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Russell had a fine performance, but the rest of the Warriors starters didn't offer much, as Green, Marquese Chriss, Glenn Robinson III and Damion Lee combined for just 41 points.

That was as much as Tatum and Smart combined. Not great. 

Granted, Burks played well off the bench, and the Warriors are without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the best shooters in the NBA, in a lost season. The Warriors will have plenty of these games as they hurtle toward a top-five pick in this summer's NBA draft.

But it has to be disheartening for Russell after signing with the Dubs this offseason to see the team struggle this much, especially when he's a prime candidate to eventually be traded given the potentially awkward fit alongside Curry and Thompson. 

                                  

What's Next?

The Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the Warriors travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers that same day at 8 p.m. ET.

Related

    B/R NBA Experts Mock Draft 2020 ASG Rosters

    Who should be the No. 1 pick?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R NBA Experts Mock Draft 2020 ASG Rosters

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Reserves Named ⭐️

    📝 Jimmy and Dame headline selections 🗓 All-Star draft set for Feb. 6 📋 LeBron and Giannis are captains

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA All-Star Reserves Named ⭐️

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Draft Contest 👟

    You can win free Jordans. Just pick the exact order of the upcoming All-Star draft. Open to enter ➡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA All-Star Draft Contest 👟

    Allstarwhoyagot
    via Allstarwhoyagot

    KAT Upset on Booker AS Snub

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KAT Upset on Booker AS Snub

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report