Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum Power Celtics to 119-104 Win over Warriors

The Boston Celtics remain dominant at home.

Led by Gordon Hayward's big night, the Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-104. The victory moved them to 19-5 at home and 32-15 overall as Boston continues to fight for the No. 2 seed behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

The loss made it five straight for Golden State, meanwhile, moving them to 10-39 on the season, the worst mark in the NBA.

Notable Stats

Gordon Hayward: 25 points, eight rebounds

D'Angelo Russell: 22 points, five assists

Jayson Tatum: 20 points, six rebounds

Draymond Green: Nine points, seven assists

Jaylen Brown: 18 points, seven rebounds

Alec Burks: 18 points, four rebounds

Hayward Was Cooking

Hayward may not be an All-Star this year, but he played like one Thursday night, putting up yet another 20-point-plus performance.

It was his fourth straight game with 20 or more points, the first time he's accomplished the feat with the Celtics. Not to be outdone, Tatum has also hit 20 or more points in four straight.

Marcus Smart also offered 21 points and six assists off the bench. It was a total team effort from Boston on Thursday.

But Hayward was the man of the hour, leading all scorers in the game. He's been overshadowed by All-Stars Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum and All-Star snub Jaylen Brown this season, but he's continued to play solid basketball for Boston. Whether he ever returns to star status remains to be seen after his gruesome injury two seasons ago, but Hayward continues to prove his value in Boston.

Russell Needed Some Help From the Rest of the Starters

Russell had a fine performance, but the rest of the Warriors starters didn't offer much, as Green, Marquese Chriss, Glenn Robinson III and Damion Lee combined for just 41 points.

That was as much as Tatum and Smart combined. Not great.

Granted, Burks played well off the bench, and the Warriors are without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the best shooters in the NBA, in a lost season. The Warriors will have plenty of these games as they hurtle toward a top-five pick in this summer's NBA draft.

But it has to be disheartening for Russell after signing with the Dubs this offseason to see the team struggle this much, especially when he's a prime candidate to eventually be traded given the potentially awkward fit alongside Curry and Thompson.

What's Next?

The Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the Warriors travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers that same day at 8 p.m. ET.