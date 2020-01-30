David Ortiz on Astros, Red Sox Stealing Signs: 'Sometimes People Cross the Line'

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 31, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 09: Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora sits in the dugout next to David Ortiz and his wife Tiffany during the first inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has finally weighed in on his former club's involvement in MLB's sign-stealing scandal and has tried to find the delicate balance between supporting his ex-teammates and condemning their actions.  

"Players are always trying to figure out things from the opposition, whatever they can get to help to win, they will go for it," Ortiz told USA Today's Jesse Yomtov. "Sometimes people cross the line, like what just happened."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to assess any punishment for Boston as the investigation into the team's actions remains under investigation. However, the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora after Manfred detailed the level of involvement he had with the sign-stealing tactics in Houston

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

