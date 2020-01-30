David Ortiz on Astros, Red Sox Stealing Signs: 'Sometimes People Cross the Line'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has finally weighed in on his former club's involvement in MLB's sign-stealing scandal and has tried to find the delicate balance between supporting his ex-teammates and condemning their actions.

"Players are always trying to figure out things from the opposition, whatever they can get to help to win, they will go for it," Ortiz told USA Today's Jesse Yomtov. "Sometimes people cross the line, like what just happened."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to assess any punishment for Boston as the investigation into the team's actions remains under investigation. However, the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora after Manfred detailed the level of involvement he had with the sign-stealing tactics in Houston.

