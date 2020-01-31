Super Bowl 54: Over/Under Line, Odds Predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Wagerers of the world, unite.

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us, and it might be even bigger in the betting realm than it is in the football world. Maybe that's a bit hyperbolic, but when you can bet on anything from the opening coin flip through the final Gatorade bath, you're clearly looking at a betting bonanza.

Or, more aptly, an all-you-care-to-wager betting buffet.

Let's feast on this opportunity by combing through the traditional wagering options for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs clash with predictions regarding the over/under line and point spread.

Super Bowl LIV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds: Chiefs -1.5, Over/Under 54.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Super Bowl 54 Betting Tips

Play the Over



The flyover analysis of this football matchup is that it's the proverbial clash between the unstoppable force and the immovable object. That could make the over/under line feel impossible to gauge.

But there are two reasons to trust that the final tally will land north of 54.5 points.

The first is dynamic Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has steered his squad to 86 points through two postseason matchups, both of which his club started slowly. Believe it or not, Kansas City's combined first-quarter tally in these playoffs is a whopping seven points.

Mahomes is a miracle-worker with the football. Madden greats don't put up numbers like these: 615 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in two games. Andy Reid puts his passer in positions to succeed, and Mahomes' rocket throws get extra juice with the yard-after-catch abilities of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and insert-speedy-wide-receiver-here.

"You always gotta be ready if you're a receiver on the field," tight end Blake Bell told Steve Serby of the New York Post. "You better be ready 'cause he can see everything, and I think that's what makes him so special."

A Mahomes-led offense is going to score points, even on a defense this stingy. But San Francisco's offense packs a powerful punch too.

Surely, you have heard a million times by now how little the Niners have asked Jimmy Garoppolo to pass this postseason (27 times in two games). What you may not have heard, though, is that this run-heavy attack posted 64 points in those games. That's a 32.0 points per game average, which would have ranked second overall in the regular season.

And don't discount the possibility of Garoppolo ramping things up Sunday. He is, after all, the same quarterback who outdueled Drew Brees in New Orleans during a 48-46 shootout in Week 14. Garoppolo also finished 12th in passing yards and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns this season.

"Our team is just incredible to be a part of," Garoppolo told reporters. "We can win in so many different ways."

The Niners can score points. They averaged more than the Chiefs (and every other team not named the Baltimore Ravens) this season. Hit the over, and hit it hard.

Play the 'Underdogs'

It isn't a huge shock to see the Chiefs as slight favorites given the infatuation with Mahomes and all the electric components of this offense.

But San Francisco is more balanced and had a better season.

The Niners won more games (13 to 12) and posted a better point differential (plus-169 to plus-143) this season despite playing in the NFL's toughest division.

San Francisco has more avenues to success. Ground-and-pound is the primary method attack, but the aerial attack can get loose too. And this defense is downright dominant.

The defensive front is littered with first-round picks: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas. The linebacker group is as fast as they come. The defensive backs, led by the consistently excellent Richard Sherman, almost never make mistakes.

While the Chiefs demoralize opponents with huge passing plays, the Niners rarely surrender them. As Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus noted, San Francisco surrendered just 10 completions 20-plus yards downfield all season. No one else allowed fewer than 16.

This is elite strength vs. elite strength, then.

Where this game could turn, though, is the 49ers' rushing offense against the Chiefs' run defense. While Kansas City just bottled up Derrick Henry in the AFC Championship Game, that seems an aberration.

As ESPN's Bill Barnwell broke down, the Chiefs' inability to stop the run looms as a potentially fatal flaw:

"In evaluating these two teams, though, there's one significant weakness that stands out: the Chiefs' run defense. Against most teams, the Chiefs are simply too devastating on offense for their 29th-ranked run defense to matter. The 49ers have feasted on those terrible run defenses in 2019, scoring 51 points on the 32nd-ranked Panthers, 31 points on the 30th-ranked Browns and 41 points on the 28th-ranked Bengals."

Kansas City has defensive playmakers in end Frank Clark, tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu. But the linebacker group and secondary both have holes, and the Niners can exploit them on the ground or through the air.

Maybe none of this matters since quarterback play has never been more important, and Kansas City has a distinct advantage at the position. But how often does one player decide a football game?

Put these rosters side by side, and the Niners have the on-paper advantage. ESPN shared a ranking of the top 53 players by Pro Football Focus play-by-play grading in this Super Bowl; Mahomes unsurprisingly took the top spot, but San Francisco had 18 of the top 25.

If you want to trust Mahomes, it's your money and you can put it where you want. But if you can get points for the superior team on a neutral field, that sure sounds like a great gambling opportunity.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 35, Chiefs 31