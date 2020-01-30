Elfrid Payton Suspended, Marcus Morris Fined for Grizzlies-Knicks Altercation

Elsa/Getty Images

The NBA announced punishments Thursday for the late-game scuffle in the Memphis Grizzlies' 127-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Knicks guard Elfrid Payton was suspended one game, while forward Marcus Morris Sr. was fined $35,000. Grizzlies guard Marko Guduric and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. were each suspended one game, while forward Jae Crowder was fined $25,000.

Tensions escalated when Crowder stole the ball and shot a corner three in the final minute when the game was already well in hand. Payton ran over and shoved him as he shot, which led to the scuffle and both players' ejections.

The incident did not mark the end of the headlines, as Morris told reporters after the game Crowder has "a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back. ... He's soft. ... It's just very woman-like."

He ultimately tweeted an apology that read: "I apologize for using the term 'female tendencies' I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I'm disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments."

Crowder responded by tweeting out Morris' sexist comments and saying "THIS IS WHAT 5-17 LOOKS LIKE!!" in reference to the Knicks forward's shooting from the field in the loss.

The Knicks released a statement addressing Morris' sexist comments and the punishments:

"We understand the NBA's decision to fine and suspend Elfrid Payton, as well as fine Marcus Morris Sr. for their behavior during last night's game. In addition, we agree that Marcus' comments were offensive and unacceptable. While we do believe his apology was sincere, that type of speech does not reflect the values of respect and inclusion that our organization stands for, and cannot be tolerated."

Crowder's fine was $25,000, while Morris' was $35,000. The NBA made clear that his "offensive and derogatory comments" contributed to the fine.

Jackson Jr. and Guduric will miss Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans as a result of the suspension, while Payton will not play in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

As for the actual game, Dillon Brooks (27 points) and Ja Morant (18 points and 10 assists) led the way for the victorious Grizzlies, who improved to 24-24 in the process.