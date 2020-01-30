Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Speaks to Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl 54 vs. 49ers

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 31, 2020

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs visits with former player Donovan McNabb during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid are forever linked. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his head coach accomplished everything they could with the exception of bringing home a Super Bowl title to their city. 

Now that Reid is one win away from a Lombardi Trophy in Kansas City, he's making sure his former QB doesn't miss the party. The Chiefs boss brought McNabb to practice on Thursday and allowed him to address the team before it took the field. 

"He's been there and done it," Reid said of McNabb, per the NFL.com pool report from Thursday's practice. "He's been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him." 

The Eagles famously fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX with McNabb unable to complete a fourth-quarter comeback. Reid and McNabb made it back to the NFC Championship Game in the 2008 season but couldn't get past the Arizona Cardinals. The quarterback would play just one more season in Philadelphia before being traded to Washington. Reid wouldn't last with the Eagles much longer after that, losing his job after going 4-12 in 2012. 

Still, it's hard to think about one without the other. Now that Reid is back on the sport's biggest stage, he's hoping McNabb's wisdom will help the Chiefs break their 50-year Super Bowl title drought. 

Related

    Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo Amid Free Agency, Retirement Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo Amid Free Agency, Retirement Rumors

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Brady's Cryptic Tweet 🧐

    Is TB12 entering or exiting the field in this tweet?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady's Cryptic Tweet 🧐

    tombrady
    via Twitter

    Panthers and Greg Olsen Mutually Agree to Part Ways

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers and Greg Olsen Mutually Agree to Part Ways

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Best of Saquon Barkley AMA

    💀 Hardest hit he’s ever taken 😆 Funniest prank Eli played on him 🗣️ Jamal Adams = Best trash talker

    Check out the best answers from Giants’ star RB in today’s AMA ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best of Saquon Barkley AMA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report