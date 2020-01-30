Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Speaks to Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl 54 vs. 49ers

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid are forever linked. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his head coach accomplished everything they could with the exception of bringing home a Super Bowl title to their city.

Now that Reid is one win away from a Lombardi Trophy in Kansas City, he's making sure his former QB doesn't miss the party. The Chiefs boss brought McNabb to practice on Thursday and allowed him to address the team before it took the field.

"He's been there and done it," Reid said of McNabb, per the NFL.com pool report from Thursday's practice. "He's been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him."

The Eagles famously fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX with McNabb unable to complete a fourth-quarter comeback. Reid and McNabb made it back to the NFC Championship Game in the 2008 season but couldn't get past the Arizona Cardinals. The quarterback would play just one more season in Philadelphia before being traded to Washington. Reid wouldn't last with the Eagles much longer after that, losing his job after going 4-12 in 2012.

Still, it's hard to think about one without the other. Now that Reid is back on the sport's biggest stage, he's hoping McNabb's wisdom will help the Chiefs break their 50-year Super Bowl title drought.