Seth Rollins' Growing Cult, Shayna Baszler Shines Again and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The February 24 edition of WWE Raw was the last chance to build toward Thursday's Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but that was hardly clear according to the focus points of the red brand.

Beyond Ricochet continuing to look more like a solid midcard challenger than the No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship, this show had its sights clearly focused further forward.

Seth Rollins' rising power in WWE is becoming overwhelming. He managed to get a referee on his side who helped him cost Kevin Owens a match against Randy Orton.

Shayna Baszler stepped into the ring preparing for Becky Lynch, but a huge future challenger stepped in her way. Asuka quietly began the build to an incredible clash of former NXT women's champions.

While Andrade will return at Super ShowDown, Angel Garza remains the star of the show as Zelina Vega's charming new client, making Humberto Carrillo's life terrible.

It was a night to talk about incessantly. Familiar stories built further beyond the confines of easy jokes, and stars continued to rise to the challenge.