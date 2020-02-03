WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Why, Randy Orton, why? This question has plagued the WWE Universe since the main event of Monday Night Raw during which The Viper heinously attacked his friend Edge.

The February 3 edition of Raw promised answers as well as plenty more action. The Road to WrestleMania is upon us again, and it begins as WWE prepares for Super ShowDown 2020.

Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ricochet battled for the No. 1 contender's spot in a Triple Threat match. The winner gets a chance at Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

Lana and Liv Morgan fought each other once again after The Ravishing Russian's rival defeated her the previous week. Lana hoped to avenge that embarrassing loss.

It was a night of building toward the future. Many surprise results were on the horizon as stars rose up the ranks.