WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3
Why, Randy Orton, why? This question has plagued the WWE Universe since the main event of Monday Night Raw during which The Viper heinously attacked his friend Edge.
The February 3 edition of Raw promised answers as well as plenty more action. The Road to WrestleMania is upon us again, and it begins as WWE prepares for Super ShowDown 2020.
Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ricochet battled for the No. 1 contender's spot in a Triple Threat match. The winner gets a chance at Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27.
Lana and Liv Morgan fought each other once again after The Ravishing Russian's rival defeated her the previous week. Lana hoped to avenge that embarrassing loss.
It was a night of building toward the future. Many surprise results were on the horizon as stars rose up the ranks.
Randy Orton Cannot Find Words to Explain His Attack
A video package fully showed Randy Orton's violent attack on Edge. The Viper came out to explain his actions, but he could not find the words and walked out.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was the right decision to start with this. The Apex Predator is showing that his attack was not a simple brutal assault by a bad man. He does care about Edge, but something pushed him to do what he did.
It will be interesting to see what explanation comes out of it. He can really define this feud with his words. This could easily end up being one of the most important promos of his career. It needs to be paced out properly.
Lana vs. Liv Morgan
Lana tried to fake an injury to get an advantage in this fight, but she was no match for Liv Morgan, who picked up the win easily with a flatliner.
Ruby Riott made her return, and she attacked her former friend. Afterward, The Ravishing Russian took a cheap shot as well.
Result
Morgan def. Lana by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
While the match was nothing special, the aftermath was fascinating. Riott is finally back and adds an important element to Morgan's story. The former stable leader has always been great, and she should add much to the red brand.
This was the perfect way to reintroduce her. Riott can rebrand herself in a similar way to Morgan.
Drew McIntyre vs. Mojo Rawley (w/ Riddick Moss)
Drew McIntyre talked about what he would do to Brock Lesnar. He was sure that he would defeat The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 36.
The Scottish Psychopath promised to win in three seconds, and he did just that with a Claymore to Mojo Rawley.
Result
McIntyre def. Rawley by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was great. McIntyre is continuing to pick up quick wins and get clear momentum. He talked with so much confidence, and the crowd was eating it up.
It was disappointing that Mojo had to take that loss of everyone since he is 24/7 champion. He was a big part of Super Bowl weekend in showing WWE stars at the event.
Kevin Owens and The Viking Raider vs. Buddy Murphy and The AOP
Before their match, Buddy Murphy and The AOP were asked about this match. The Best Kept Secret reminded everyone that they are on the right side of history.
Seth Rollins connected on a Stomp outside on Erik to set up the first elimination. Ivar was injured during this match when he ran into the LED board at ringside. This left Kevin Owens to fight valiantly on his own.
KO took out The Best Kept Secret with a pop-up powerbomb. He landed a stunner on Akam to elimination him. That left Rezar, but The AOP heavyweight ended up winning the match with a pair of spinebusters.
Result
Murphy and AOP def. KO and Raiders by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a solid segment that was well wrestled and made sure to tell a full story. KO went on a run, and it got the crowd fully behind him. He has quietly been one of WWE's best babyfaces because of matches and moments like this.
Hopefully, Ivar is all right because this feud is starting to turn around and produce some great matches.
Aleister Black vs. Eric Young
Eric Young gave Aleister Black more of a fight than he had gotten in recent weeks, but he was still no match. The Harbinger of Fury sealed the win with Black Mass.
Afterward, he took a mic and made a clear promise to the locker-room that he was after everyone.
Result
Black def. Young by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
The squashes with Black have been a bit much. He is done with these simple matches. His proclamations should lead to better competition, but it is not coming fast enough.
If Young is going to be on TV, he should be able to do more. He is talented and entertaining. He is far better than these squash matches.
Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza (w/ Zelina Vega)
Humberto Carrillo was ready to compete when Angel Garza came out flanked by Zelina Vega. Garza laid out his cousin planned to plant him on the cement, but Rey Mysterio made the save.
In a competitive match, Mysterio had Garza on the ropes, but Vega saved him from the 619. Outside, Garza hit Mysterio with a DDT on the concrete, which caused a disqualification.
Result
Mysterio def. Garza by disqualification.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Garza's rise to the main roster was surprising but certainly welcome. He made an immediate impression and looked comfortable working off of Vega as his manager. It will be interesting to see what happens next especially once Andrade is back.
The match between Garza and Mysterio was as great as expected. The Master of the 619 is doing all he can to put over the stars of the future especially those with Mexican backgrounds. It has been great watching what he has done with Andrade, Carrillo and Garza.
Rhea Ripley Challenges Charlotte Flair to Face Her
Charlotte Flair explained that she had already done it all and beaten all of the champions. Rhea Ripley arrived to remind The Queen that she had lost to the NXT women's champion. Charlotte would not commit still to who she would challenge.
Grade
B
Analysis
Charlotte vs. Ripley is the perfect option for The Queen after winning the Rumble. The Nightmare arriving was a huge surprise on the night and should be the first step in Ripley continuing to build her position among the WWE Universe.
If the NXT women's champion can defeat Charlotte, it will be a special moment. It would solidify her future and be a great and unfamiliar match that will make the most of the WrestleMania stage.
Asuka (w/ Kairi Sane) vs. Natalya
Natalya used her strengths against Asuka, and she had the Empress of Tomorrow on the ropes. Asuka always escaped just barely including pulling her way to the ropes in the Sharpshooter. Kairi Sane distracted The Queen of Harts to fall into the Asuka Lock.
Asuka called out Becky Lynch, and The Man answered. Lynch was happy to accept another shot at The Empress and stopped The Pirate Princess from attacking her from behind.
Result
Asuka def. Natalya by submission.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While it was not an unfamiliar match, Asuka and Natalya went all out in this match. It was surprisingly strong both in terms of power moves and submissions. The Queen of Harts has a tendency to overdeliver in these situations.
While Asuka vs. Lynch III did not need to happen, it should be great all the same. It will be a great rubber match soon. Now The Man has to prove she is truly past The Empress.
No. 1 Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet
Seth Rollins, Ricochet and Bobby Lashley were interviewed and promised to take the victory. Rollins also cut a promo before his match promising to win and go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.
The One and Only got close to a victory, but Buddy Murphy knocked Ricochet off the top rope then The AOP attacked The All Mighty. Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders came out to send The Messiah's help running.
Rollins got taken out of the action after that, and The One and Only hit the 631 splash on The All Mighty for the victory. Brock Lesnar appeared and laid out Ricochet afterward.
Result
Ricochet def. Rollins and Lashley by pinfall to become the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship.
Grade
B
Analysis
Once Rollins' disciples got dealt with, this match really got going. All three men are majorly athletic, and the pairing of The Messiah and The One and Only is one to certainly revisit.
Ricochet was absolutely the right winner of this match. He had already interacted with Brock Lesnar, and it was time to play on that. He and The Beast Incarnate make sense as a pair. Lesnar is good with small athletic performers.