Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'Changes Any Game at Any Time', Says Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti has heaped praise on former Roma forward Mohamed Salah, saying the Liverpool star is a footballer "that changes any game at any time."

Salah moved to the Anfield club from Roma in the summer of 2017, and he's had an incredible impact on Merseyside. The Egyptian enjoyed a stunning debut season, helped the Reds win the UEFA Champions League in his second term and is currently part of a side racing clear at the summit of the Premier League.

Totti and Salah played alongside one another for a couple of campaigns in Rome. The former, who is a Giallorossi icon, has said he's pleased to see the 27-year-old shining with Liverpool, per DAZN (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"If Salah would’ve stayed in Rome it would have been almost impossible for him to win the Champions League. But having moved to a new club that has won many tournaments he had more chances.

"He made that big substantial leap from Rome to Liverpool that nobody would have expected. He is now a player that changes any game at any time."

Totti's comments emerge after Salah helped Liverpool pull 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday with a 2-0 win at West Ham United. The Reds No. 11 scored from the penalty spot before setting up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to make the game safe:

Salah's first season at Liverpool following his transfer from Roma was extraordinary, as he scored 32 goals in 36 Premier League appearances.

While his campaign ended on a disappointing note after suffering a shoulder injury in the 2018 Champions League final, he has bounced back brilliantly. Last term, he was joint top scorer in the Premier League and a European Cup winner, while this season, more silverware is surely on the way.

Salah is Liverpool's top goalscorer in the Premier League this term with 12 and continues to provide a consistent threat from the right flank.

Since his time at Roma, he's made huge strides, with his work rate, decision-making and finishing all significantly improved.

A year after Salah made his move from Rome to Liverpool, Alisson Becker followed the same path. Like his former Roma team-mate, the Brazilian has taken his game to a new level and is now considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in the world.