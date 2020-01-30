Paul George Considering Wearing No. 24 for Kobe: 'He Was My Michael Jordan'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Paul George wore the No. 24 during his time with the Indiana Pacers as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. He eventually switched to No. 13, but in honor of Bryant, he's considered switching back to No. 24, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

"I actually reached out and see if I could bring 24 back, just because I always want to remember why I started playing this game. And that meant so much to me. You know, so, now I sit back and review it. I think every time should find a way to honor that. Let that jersey be a number that no one would be able to wear again. So we'll see."

He also said Bryant was his favorite player growing up:

"He was my Michael Jordan. Growing up as a SoCal kid he was what everybody, every kid wanted to be here. I started playing basketball because of Kobe. I attacked the game the way he played both ends. I took so much things away from him, and he made a big impression on me as a kid, just about how to go about playing the game. I credit everything, aside from God-given talent, I credit everything else from him."

