Ed Reed Named Miami Hurricanes' Chief of Staff; Advisory Role to Manny Diaz

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Ed Reed is returning to Miami as chief of staff for the football team, the school announced Thursday.

"As Chief of Staff, Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development," the statement read. "Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules."

Reed spent four seasons at Miami as a player. He was a consensus All-American on two occasions and was a star senior for the Hurricanes when they won their last national championship in 2001.

Then he embarked on an NFL career that included nine trips to the Pro Bowl, a Super Bowl title and five All-Pro honors. The 41-year-old was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2019.

Reed has expressed a desire to move into coaching:

Given what his job duties entail, Reed will have the opportunity to wear a lot of hats for his alma mater. It doesn't appear head coach Manny Diaz is bringing him aboard to merely serve in a figurehead role.

Hiring Reed is one of several notable move by Diaz this month.

Miami announced the arrival of Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jan. 4. Just under two weeks later, D'Eriq King confirmed he was transferring to Coral Gables for his senior season. The Hurricanes are also welcoming a 2020 recruiting class that is 17th in 247Sports' composite rankings, up from 27th in 2019.

Fans have witnessed enough false dawns to be somewhat skeptical until the team delivers on the field. Diaz clearly understood the need to shake things up, though, following a disappointing 6-7 season.