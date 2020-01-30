Mason Rudolph's Brother, Clemson DE Logan, Quitting Football to Pursue Acting

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph is giving up the gridiron, perhaps for the silver screen.

On Thursday, he announced via Instagram he was quitting football.

"After I made that funny video announcing my decision to sign my letter of intent with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, I had no idea the impact...three conference championships, three College Football Playoffs, a national championship, coaches, teammates, friendships that I know will last a lifetime. Every day I put that helmet on I tried to compete in a way that made Clemson University proud. As I close out this chapter and graduate in May, I just want say thank you to those who supported us, inspired us and cheered us on. I will always be a Clemson Tiger."

Rudolph, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, is set to graduate in May and would still have two years of football eligibility remaining. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated reported that "Rudolph has told people he eventually plans to move to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor."