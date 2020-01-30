Report: James Dolan Singled out Teenager After Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

James Dolan reportedly singled out a teenager who was among the contingent chanting "sell the team" to the New York Knicks owner during Wednesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Dolan pointed out the teenager to security because he was the person closest to him participating in the chant. It's unclear if the unnamed person was escorted from the building.

Dolan is notoriously sensitive toward fans imploring him to sell the franchise. Last year, Dolan banned a fan for life for yelling at him to sell the team.

"The ban is only coming from the fact that we now have learned that he planned it," Dolan told the Michael Kay Show last March. "They were stalking me. You can't do that in Madison Square Garden. You are not allowed to stalk the owner and then confront him like that.

"Those particular guys had planned on making that video and selling it on TMZ."

In 2015, Dolan responded to a critical email from a longtime Knicks fan, calling 73-year-old Irving Bierman an "alcoholic maybe."

Dolan took majority control over the Knicks in 1999, and the team has been one of the NBA's worst franchises ever since. The Knicks have made the playoffs just six times since the turn of the century and gotten past the first round twice.

Dolan's Knicks have shuffled through a seemingly countless number of top executives and coaches. The team fired David Fizdale earlier this season and will be making their 10th full-time hire under Dolan during the summer.

Dolan has repeatedly said he has no intention on selling the Knicks.