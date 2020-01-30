NBA Announces Kobe Bryant Tributes as Part of 2020 All-Star Game Format Changes

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The NBA announced Thursday that it will honor late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago next month.

One of the tributes will be a nod to Bryant's No. 24 jersey. The NBA is using a target score in the fourth quarter of the All-Star Game, which will be 24 points more than the score of the team leading after three quarters.

That means the team leading after three quarters will win the game if it reaches 24 points or the team trailing after three quarters will win if it reaches the total of the leading team plus an additional 24 points.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, tragically died in a helicopter crash along with seven others on Sunday. Kobe was 41 years old.

In addition to the target score, the NBA is planning to honor Kobe and Gianna in other ways that have yet to be revealed.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said: "We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter. Through the events of this week, it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season's All-Star game is 24."

Each quarter of the All-Star Game will be a minigame as well, with the team that wins the quarter earning money for a Chicago charity. In each of the first three quarters, $100,000 will be on the line, while the team that wins the fourth quarter will earn $200,000 for charity.

The new format is a one-year trial for the All-Star Game in hopes of making it more competitive. With a target score rather than a clock in the fourth quarter, it is guaranteed that a player will have to hit a winning shot in order to win the game.

Spruell noted that if things go well, the target score and charity element could return for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16 pitting Team LeBron against Team Giannis.

Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft their teams next week.