Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs a 'Sleeping Giant' in Free Agency for Patriots QB

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly could be a team to watch in the sweepstakes to sign free-agent quarterback Tom Brady this offseason.

Appearing on WEEI's Dale & Keefe on Thursday, Peter King of NBC Sports expressed his belief that the Bucs could go after Brady in free agency:

"The one that I believe is the sleeping giant in this is Tampa Bay. And when I say that, if Jameis Winston is realistic with what his contract demands/requests, whatever are, in my opinion he will be the quarterback of the Bucs next year. But, I don't know that. I am hearing some things out of Tampa that he might be, and his agents might want a little bit more money than the Bucs want to pay. And we'll see if that pans out. We'll definitely see."

Like Brady, Winston is set to hit free agency this offseason, but the Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians could opt to move on after he threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions in 2019.

