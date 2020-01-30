Latest Rumors on Who Booked 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Several people reportedly had a significant hand in the booking of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Sunday.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Shane McMahon and producers Chris "Abyss" Park, Jamie Noble and Lance Storm were chiefly responsible for the men's Rumble.

WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman reportedly provided input as well, which comes as little surprise since Lesnar dominated the first half of the Rumble and eliminated a record-tying 13 Superstars.

Producers Adam Pearce, Tyson Kidd and Michael "PS" Hayes, plus injured Superstar Mickie James reportedly handled the women's Rumble. Meltzer noted that Triple H also provided input on the day of the show to "make the match flow better."

From start to finish, the men's event was perhaps one of the best-booked Royal Rumble matches in WWE history. Lesnar's dominance during the first half of the Rumble told a great story until he passed the baton to Drew McIntyre.

After entering the Rumble at No. 16, McIntyre eliminated Lesnar with a Claymore Kick and went on to win the match. On Monday's episode of Raw, McIntyre announced that he will challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

The men's Rumble will also long be remembered for the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who had not wrestled in nine years after being medically disqualified due to a neck injury.

Edge looked like he hadn't missed a step and made it to the final three before finally being eliminated. Edge began an angle with Randy Orton at Monday's Raw that will likely lead to a WrestleMania match.

The 2020 women's Rumble may not be as celebrated as the men's Rumble in the years to come, but it was a quality match in its own right.

Charlotte Flair added another accomplishment to an already long list of accolades by winning the match. Even in defeat, a couple of other stars were made as well with Bianca Belair entering at No. 2 before lasting over 30 minutes and eliminating eight Superstars, plus Shayna Baszler entered 30th and eliminated eight women en route to finished as the runner-up to Charlotte.

Beth Phoenix, Mighty Molly and Kelly Kelly were among the legends who returned in the match, plus several NXT Superstars received their first chance to truly shine on the main roster stage.

The Royal Rumble is the official start of the road to WrestleMania, and it is meant to set the stage for the most important stretch of the year, and those in charge of booking both Rumble matches did an excellent job of kicking WrestleMania season off right.

