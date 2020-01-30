Report: The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey Won't Have Matches at WWE WrestleMania 36

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Two of the biggest names in WWE are reportedly not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, on April 5.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), neither The Undertaker nor Ronda Rousey are slated to have a match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Undertaker did not appear at last year's WrestleMania for the first time since 2000, but he did wrestle at Super Showdown and Extreme Rules in the months that followed.

Meanwhile, Rousey has not been seen in WWE since losing to Becky Lynch in the Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania 35 that also included Charlotte Flair.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.