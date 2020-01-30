Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends Fred Free-Kick Decision Against Manchester City

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that Fred took a late free-kick against Manchester City on Wednesday instead of Juan Mata because the Brazilian had been in form in training.

The Red Devils went to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie trailing 3-1 from the opening leg at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic's fine 35th-minute strike gave United a good chance to force a penalty shootout—there is no away-goals rule or extra time in the Carabao Cup—but they could not find another goal before the final whistle.

Despite losing 1-0 on the night, it was City who advanced to the final, where they will face Aston Villa.

It could have been different had Solskjaer's side scored a late free-kick in a good position, but Brazilian Fred fired into the wall.

There was widespread consternation around why Juan Mata did not take the set-piece given he has a superior record to Fred.

Solskjaer said afterwards why the decision—which he felt was correct—was made, per Goal's Josh Thomas:

"Juan is the best one when he feels like it. But they practiced yesterday, and Juan told me that Fred was unbelievable in training. He scored six or seven on the bounce apparently, and they both felt this was his moment. That was the decision they made there and then. Probably the right decision, but it didn't work out well."

Matic, 31, was sent off for a second yellow card 14 minutes from time against City, meaning he will be unavailable for Saturday's visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford.

Given Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain sidelined due to injury, that is a big blow for United, who have lost three of their four Premier League games in 2020.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Solskjaer should, though, be able to field Bruno Fernandes after United announced on Wednesday they have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign him.

Fernandes, 25, has been Sporting's star player for the past three seasons.

Since joining the club in June 2017, he has scored 39 goals and provided 28 assists in 83 appearances in the Portuguese top flight from midfield.

If the Portugal international can reproduce that kind of form in the Premier League, he could be a huge help to United in their bid to break into the top four.

The Red Devils are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they play at Stamford Bridge on February 17 after their winter break.