Christopher Daniel Charged with Theft of Allen Iverson's Jewelry Valued at $500K

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

Former 76ers Allen Iverson looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 107-93. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Christopher Daniel has been charged with two counts of theft after turning himself in after allegedly stealing a backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. ET Monday morning at the Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia, per CBS Philly. Daniel allegedly stole the backpack when an associate of Iverson's placed it on a chair in the lobby.

Police released security footage allegedly showing the 21-year-old exiting the hotel Monday. Daniel then turned himself in to police in Warminster, a town about 30 miles outside of Philadelphia.

The items belonging to Iverson have been recovered.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

