Christopher Daniel Charged with Theft of Allen Iverson's Jewelry Valued at $500K

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Christopher Daniel has been charged with two counts of theft after turning himself in after allegedly stealing a backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. ET Monday morning at the Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia, per CBS Philly. Daniel allegedly stole the backpack when an associate of Iverson's placed it on a chair in the lobby.

Police released security footage allegedly showing the 21-year-old exiting the hotel Monday. Daniel then turned himself in to police in Warminster, a town about 30 miles outside of Philadelphia.

The items belonging to Iverson have been recovered.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

