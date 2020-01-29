Browns, Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Reportedly Agree to Part Ways After Berry Hire

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The changes in the Cleveland Browns front office continued Wednesday with assistant general manager Eliot Wolf being the latest person to leave the organization.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Wolf and the Browns agreed to a mutual parting of ways after two seasons together.

Wolf's departure from the Browns comes in the wake of Andrew Berry's hiring as general manager and executive vice president of football operations.

Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters on Jan. 2 the team wanted to hire a head coach before adding a general manager.

"If you look at the successful organizations that are consistently in the playoffs, there is alignment within the organization, and they have the right people in the right place, coach and GM," he said. "That's what we're focused on tremendously, and that alignment is something that is really, really important."

The Browns named Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski their head coach on Jan. 13.

Berry has an established relationship with the Browns after serving as vice president of player personnel from 2016-18. The 32-year-old spent last season as vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wolf joined the Browns under former general manager John Dorsey, whom he worked for with the Green Bay Packers, in January 2018.

The Browns are rebuilding their coaching staff and front office coming off a disappointing 6-10 record in 2019. They haven't made the postseason since 2002 and haven't had a winning season since 2007.